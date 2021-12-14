Dominic Raab says 'over 40% of adults' have received booster vaccine

Dominic Raab told Sky News that “over 40% of adults” in the UK have received their booster jab.

Omicron infections in the UK hit an estimated 200,000 a day on Monday and the super-contagious variant will become the dominant strain of coronavirus in London within days, it has been revealed.

The Justice Secretary said: “We currently have over 40% of adults with their booster, the big push is to get the booster by the end of the year as we learn about omicron”.

