Long queues at Wimbledon vaccination centre for Covid booster jab

Video footage shows long queues at Wimbledon Centre Court shopping centre as people wait for their coronavirus booster jab.

Following his weekend TV address urging Britons to seek a third jab, Boris Johnson tweeted that more than 500,000 people made an appointment on Monday.

It came as health officials estimated new omicron infections had reached 200,000 per day at the start of this week, and Britain recorded its first death involving the new strain.

