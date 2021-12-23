2021 was a year that started with a lockdown, saw huge political scandal, a vaccine rollout and a 20-year war coming to an end.

People across the UK have seen the delights of “freedom day” and then felt the frustration of the “pingdemic”.

In sport England made it to the final of the Euros, Emma Raducanu wowed the world and Wales won the Six Nations.

In the world of showbiz, James Bond finally made it to the big screen after a year of postponement, and Britney Spears was freed from her conservatorship after 13 years.

