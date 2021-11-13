Vermont is experiencing its worst Covid-19 surge despite being one of the most vaccinated states in the United States.

The state has served as a model for its response throughout the pandemic but, according to officials.

Nearly 72% of Vermont residents are fully vaccinated, according to U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data, but has the 12th-highest rate of new cases over the last week.

Dr. Mark Levine, Vermont's health commissioner said there’s no “one simple answer” behind the surge but the delta variant could be one major factor.

