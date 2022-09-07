A video going viral appears to show scared Chinese residents huddled together in a room as they were prevented from leaving their building due to a Covid-19 lockdown.

Footage claiming to show the distressed residents of Sichuan province’s city of Chengdu during a 6.8 magnitude earthquake has sparked outrage on social media.

At least 65 people were killed and hundreds were injured, according to Chinese state media on Tuesday.

The city’s 21 million residents were under a Covid-19 lockdown at the time.

