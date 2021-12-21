No new Covid restrictions before Christmas, Boris Johnson announces

No further Covid restrictions will be put in place in England before Christmas, Boris Johnson has announced.

In a video message, the prime minister said that there was not yet “enough evidence” to justify any tougher measures at this stage.

"The situation remains extremely difficult," he added.

“But in view of the continuing uncertainty about several things – the severity of Omicron, uncertainty about the hospitalisation rate or the impact of the vaccine rollout or the boosters, we don’t think today that there is enough evidence to justify any tougher measures before Christmas.”

