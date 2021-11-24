The World Health Organisation (WHO) warned on Tuesday there could be a further 700,000 deaths from coronavirus in Europe by March, taking the total to above 2.2 million.

Total deaths in the 53-country region have already hit 1.5 million, the European office of the UN’s health agency said, with the daily rate doubling from late September to 4,200 a day.

“Cumulative reported deaths are projected to reach over 2.2 million by spring next year, based on current trends,” it said, adding that Covid is now the top regional cause of death.

