Serious errors and delays led to Covid deaths in UK, MPs say

A damning new report from MPs has concluded that serious errors on the part of both the government and its scientific advisors led to tens of thousands of preventable deaths from Covid-19 .

The cross-party study found that the government’s policy in early 2020 amounted to a pursuit of herd immunity, despite repeated denials by ministers that this was the case.

The new report concluded that the UK was too focused on a flu-style epidemic prior to 2020 – and hadn’t properly prepared for the threat of a coronavirus.