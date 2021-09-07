A new study found that some people who had contracted the coronavirus did not develop antibodies, suggesting that prior infection doesn’t guarantee protection against the virus and that everyone should get vaccinated regardless of whether they have had Covid-19 or not.

For the study, researchers at the University of Pennsylvania checked the blood samples of 72 people who had previously tested positive. They found that 36 percent did not have detectable antibodies against the coronavirus spike protein. The research team also noted that those who didn’t develop antibodies were on average 10 years younger than those who did.