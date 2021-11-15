Professor Jonathan Van-Tam has warned of potentially difficult winter months due to a “concern” over flu adding to Covid-19 “problems”.

“For Christmas and the winter period, we can expect respiratory viruses to be around,” Van-Tam warned during a press conference on Monday.

“We are particularly concerned that flu will come back and add to our problems. It could be quite a bumpy few months ahead.”

Despite offering a warning, England’s deputy chief medical officer suggested that he sees “some calmer waters ahead” once spring arrives.

