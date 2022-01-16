Emotional funeral worker regrets enforcing Covid rules as he discusses No 10 party

A funeral worker feels like "an idiot" for stopping grieving family members from attending cremations as the government faces allegations of boozy parties inside Number10.

West London Crematorium funeral officer Camiel Chaudhary, told LBC's James O'Brien: "I stood at the big double doors and put my hand up and stopped a lot of people from coming in."

"I feel like I could've been more lenient," he added.

"If the government was being that lenient at the time, and we're all standing here trying to follow the rules, and he can't even follow the rules that he's put out himself."

