The government won’t rule out reintroducing tougher restrictions for Covid “hotspot” areas, a cabinet minister has told Sky News.

Despite the success of the vaccine roll-out in the UK in bringing down Covid deaths and hospital admissions, there are pockets where cases are rising again.

Asked if the government was considering reintroducing local restrictions, Environment Secretary George Eustace said: “We can’t rule anything out … the reason we’re being incredibly cautious about exiting lockdown, is we want this to be the last.”