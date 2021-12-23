Data shows 'real drop' in Covid infections for over-65s, professor says

Professor Paul Elliott told Sky News that new data shows a “real drop” in Covid infections for over-65s.

The REACT team member from Imperial College London data warns that despite the drop we need to remain “cautious” with the Omicron variant.

Mr Elliot said: “We are seeing that in our data not only in the secondary school-aged children but in older people aged over 65, we are seeing a real drop in that age group, reflecting the booster programme when most of those people have had a booster.”

