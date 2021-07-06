Sajid Javid has announced that people who have had both doses of the coronavirus vaccine will not have to self-isolate if they are a close contact of a new positive case from next month.

The health secretary told the House of Commons that rules around isolation will change on 16 August, allowing those who are fully vaccinated to continue their lives as normal, even if they are confirmed as a close contact.

Currently, anyone who is told by NHS Test and Trace that they are a close contact of someone who has tested positive must self-isolate for 10 days.