What are the new Covid restrictions in the UK?

New coronavirus restrictions are being introduced across Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland as leaders try to combat rising cases of Covid-19 following the Christmas period.

In England, politicians are expected to discuss further measures on Monday (27 December) but tighter rules are unlikely to be brought in as quickly.

From Boxing Day, a maximum of six people will be allowed to meet in pubs, restaurants and cinemas in Wales, while indoor standing events will not be allowed in Northern Ireland, where nightclubs will also close.

Similar rules are also being imposed in Scotland.

