All adults will be offered Covid booster before New Year, says Boris Johnson

Boris Johnson addressed the UK as vaccine booster efforts are bolstered amid growing concerns over the omicron covid variant.

The Prime Minister has brought forward the target to offer all eligible adults in England a booster Covid-19 vaccine from the end of January to the end of December.

He warned of a “tidal wave” of Omicron cases that could cause “very many deaths”.

He said: "Everyone eligible aged 18 and over in England will have the chance to get their booster before the new year."