Spirits high as Ireland relax Covid restrictions

Optimism was in ample supply in cities and towns across Ireland on Saturday after a sweeping relaxation of Covid rules.

The country has taken a significant stride back to normality with the lifting of the majority of curbs on society.

The moves announced by the Government on Friday evening came into effect at 6am on Saturday.

An 8pm curfew on the hospitality sector has gone, with pubs and restaurants able to trade restriction-free and without the need for social distancing.

