WHO chief hopes 2022 sees end of Covid pandemic

The head of the World Health Organisation says that 2022 must be the year “we end” the coronavirus pandemic.

Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus affirmed the United Nations health body’s commitment to “end the pandemic and to begin a new era in global health”.

The WHO’s director-general urged people to postpone gatherings after warning holiday festivities could lead to “increased cases, overwhelmed health systems and more deaths”.

“An event cancelled is better than a life cancelled,” Mr Ghebreyesus added.

Tedros said the Omicron variant was causing infections in vaccinated people and those recovered from covid.

