Health minister Edward Argar has said the government is not setting a target to trigger the Covid Plan B in England.

"I don't think it's sadly as simple as a sort of binary 'at this point, X changes to Y and therefore it needs to be triggered'," Mr Argar said during an appearance on BBC Breakfast on Thursday.

He went on to explain that a "whole range of factors" will need to be considered if the plan is to be triggered, including hospitalisations, hospital capacity and the prevalence of winter flu.

