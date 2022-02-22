Sajid Javid admits ‘you won’t know if you have Covid’ as free tests end in England

Sajid Javid has admitted people "won't know if they've got Covid" as restrictions in England are scrapped in the coming weeks.

Boris Johnson announced the government's plan for living with Covid on Monday evening, which includes an end to free mass testing from 1 April.

When challenged on that specific decision, the health secretary admitted that he expects people could "go to work" even with symptoms.

"Without a test of course you won't know," Mr Javid said on Sky News.

"We've got to learn to live with Covid."

