Watch live as Boris Johnson and Sir Chris Whitty set out plan to end restrictions

Boris Johnson is expected to set out his plan for scrapping the legal requirements for people with Covid to self-isolate, and there could be announcements on the availability of free tests.

Ministers have given their “unanimous” backing to the pm’s “living with Covid” plan after Downing Street was thrown into chaos after the meeting of Cabinet was delayed at the eleventh hour over a rift between senior members of the government.

Reports said the delay was caused by Sajid Javid, the health secretary and Rishi Sunak, the chancellor, locking horns over the testing costs.

