Thousands of demonstrators have marched through Wellington to the New Zealand parliament in protest against the country's vaccine mandates and lockdowns.

Dozens of protesters riding motorcycles led the large crowd through the city's streets shouting "freedom" and carrying banners reading 'no more control'.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said the protesters weren't representative of New Zealanders, most of whom have already been vaccinated.

While the protest was peaceful, the police expressed disappointment that so many citizens flouted Covid-19 restrictions.

