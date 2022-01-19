Covid restrictions may be ‘substantially’ reduced next week, Javid says

Sajid Javid has said he is “cautiously optimistic” that the Government can “substantially reduce” Covid restrictions next week.

The Health Secretary told MPs it was likely “we have already reached the peak of the case numbers of hospitalisations” as ministers prepare to review Plan B measures for England next Wednesday.

Even if it does ditch the regulations, the government is expected to keep in place rules on self-isolation, as well as controls on international travel.

