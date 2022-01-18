Health secretary Sajid Javid ‘cautiously optimistic’ that UK’s restrictions will ease next week

Sajid Javid is “cautiously optimistic” that Covid-19 regulations will be “substantially reduced” next week.

The health secretary's comments come as the government prepares to review its so-called Plan B measures on 26 January.

Speaking on Tuesday Sajid Javid told the Commons: "I have always said that these restrictions should not stay in place a day longer than absolutely necessary.

"Due to these pharmaceutical defences and the likelihood that we have already reached the peak of the case numbers of hospitalisations, I am cautiously optimistic that we will be able to substantially reduce restrictions next week."

Sign up to our newsletters.