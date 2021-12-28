New Covid restrictions come into force in Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland

New Covid restrictions have come into place in Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland in an attempt to combat the rapid spread of the Omicron variant.

Following Christmas Day, limits have been put on large gatherings, while social distancing measures have been reinforced across the nations.

In Wales, a maximum of six people will be allowed to meet in pubs, restaurants and cinemas, while indoor standing events will not be allowed in Northern Ireland, where nightclubs will also close.

Similar rules have come into force in Scotland, but England has yet to tighten restrictions.

