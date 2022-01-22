Irish premier Micheal Martin has told the nation it is “time to be ourselves again” as he announced the lifting of almost all Covid restrictions.

On Friday, the Irish Cabinet signed off plans to lift all regulations, except for mask-wearing, self-isolation and Covid passes for international travel, from 6am on Saturday.

Workers will return to offices on a staggered basis from Monday while normal hours will resume in the hospitality industry this weekend.

Sign up to our free newsletters by clicking here