Watch live as Sajid Javid grilled by MPs as Covid rules scrapped

Sajid Javid is answering questions from MPs on the Coronavirus Act ahead of its two-year anniversary and expected expiry on Thursday (24 February).

The health secretary will be speaking to the Public Administration and Constitutional Affairs Committee on the same day that all restrictions are ending in England.

On Monday, Boris Johnson laid out the government’s “living with Covid” plan, which includes dropping the legal duty to isolate for those who test positive.

It has also been announced that free mass testing will stop from 1 April.

Click here to sign up to our newsletters.