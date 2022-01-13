Sajid Javid, the health secretary, has confirmed the self-isolation period after testing positive for Covid-19 will be cut to just five days in England.

The changes will come into force from next Monday, but people will still need to test negative on the final two days of isolation to be released.

It is hoped the change will help staff get back to work faster after a positive infection.

"After reviewing all of the evidence, we have made the decision to reduce the minimum self-isolation period to five full days," Javid told the House of Commons.

