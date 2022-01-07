Why are millions of people not yet vaccinated against Covid?

More than a year since the first coronavirus vaccine doses went into arms, significant numbers remain unvaccinated.

An estimated 4.5 million people aged 18 and over in the UK have not had a first dose, and more than six million people are not double jabbed, according to figures from the UK’s health agencies.

A survey of almost 5,000 UK adults, from the University of Stirling in November, found that reluctance to have the vaccine was a particular issue in non-white British ethnic groups, younger adults and those with lower levels of education.

