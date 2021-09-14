A New York hospital has been forced to "pause" maternity services after receiving mass resignations following an employee vaccination mandate.

Lewis County Health System's maternity unit already has staff shortages, with at least six resignations so far, while seven other staff members have expressed unwillingness to be vaccinated.

Under state law, the deadline for health care staff members to get their first vaccine doses is September 27.

CEO Gerald R. Cayer said: "We are unable to safely staff the service after Sept. 24.

"The number of resignations received leaves us no choice but to pause delivering babies at Lewis County General Hospital."