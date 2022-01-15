Nurse filmed giving fake Covid vaccine

A nurse in Italy has been jailed for providing fake Covid jabs and certification at a vaccine center to those who did not want to get inoculated.

Police said the footage, captured during the investigation, shows the nurse simulating the inoculation of the vaccine into the patients arm before she squirts it into a bin.

Among the arrests of four accomplices was a lawyer.

Dozens of people who improperly purchased the “Green pass” vaccination certifications are being sought by police charges of “corruption, embezzlement, and fake ideology”.

