Man hospitalised with Covid says being ‘too lazy’ to get vaccine was ‘big mistake’

A man who was hospitalised after catching Covid-19 has spoken of how being “too lazy” to get vaccinated was a “big mistake”.

Jasem Nissi, 48, can’t breathe without his mask on and can’t move his legs after waking up in the intensive care unit at the Royal Free Hospital in London, where he has been for two months.

“I didn’t get the vaccine,” he told Sky News.

“I was lazy to be honest with you. Every day I said tomorrow, tomorrow... It was a big mistake.”

