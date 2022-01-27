A group of anti-vaxxers stormed a vaccination centre in Ealing and called it a “crime scene”.

Video footage shows the anti-vaxxers entering the site and demanding it to be shut down, then declaring that the Metropolitan Police were complicit in the crime.

One of the protesters can be heard saying: “We’re asking you to stand under your oath and to close down the centre while it’s under investigation for death, genocide and crimes against humanity.”

