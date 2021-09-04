Covid-19 vaccines for healthy children aged between 12 and 15 are not being recommended by the government’s advisers.

The Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI) has instead announced that it is widening the so-far limited rollout to more children in this age bracket who have underlying health conditions.

It is not recommending mass vaccination of 12 to 15-year-olds because the “marginal” health benefits in this age group were not strong enough.

Following the ruling, government ministers ordered a review that could yet override the immunisation experts.