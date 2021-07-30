Professor Jonathan Van-Tam has warned of "one or two bumpy periods in the autumn and winter" as the UK continues to recover from the coronavirus crisis.

Answering questions this week, the deputy chief medical officer also urged the public to be wary of other respiratory viruses as the temperatures drop, suggesting they could re-emerge if Britain doesn’t enter another lockdown.

“I hope the worst is behind us but I think it’s quite possible we’re going to have one or two bumpy periods in the autumn and winter, not only through Covid but through other respiratory viruses as well,” Van-Tam said.