Virologist breaks down details of new Covid variant

Lawrence Young, virologist at the University of Warwick, says the new Covid variant is the “most heavily mutated” variant seen to date.

UK officials sounded the alarm on Thursday night over the B.1.1.529 variant, which has the potential to evade immunity built up by vaccination or prior infection.

Health Secretary Sajid Javid said that the new variant may be “more transmissible” than the Delta strain and also said that “the vaccines that we currently have may be less effective.”

