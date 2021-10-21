Watch live as WHO chief Tedros leads Covid briefing

Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, the director-general of the World Health Organization (WHO), is giving a news conference on the latest developments in the Covid-19 pandemic.

The address comes less than 24 hours after Sajid Javid, UK Secretary of State for Health and Social Care, warned that cases across the nation could rise to 100,000 a day.

Mr Javid did, however, confirm that the government would not be bringing in its Plan B measures “at this point”, instead urging the public to get their booster jabs.

