A cow was hit by a car as it stampeded through a California city after escaping from a slaughterhouse on Tuesday.

The aerial footage shows two cows running down a road while being chased by a car, believed to be involved in the effort to round up the runaway cattle. The vehicle appears to clip one of the animals, causing it to tumble onto its side near a waiting police car.

The two cows had been separated from a herd of at least 20 that broke free from a meatpacking plant. One person was hospitalised after being trampled, local media reported.