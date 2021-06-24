After escaping from a Californian slaughterhouse, a distressed cow caused chaos on the streets by lashing out and knocking a volunteer to the ground.

The video from Pico Rivera surfaced after a herd of cattle came stampeding through the city.

On Tuesday evening, Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department comically tweeted to advise the public to avoid certain streets while they dealt with the situation.

“STEER CLEAR for a few more minutes please. We are in the process of mooo-ving the cows!” the department wrote.