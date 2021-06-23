This video shows a herd of cows that broke free from a slaughterhouse running down a road in a Californian city.

The cattle are seen stampeding through Pico Rivera and being chased by a police car.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department tweeted on Tuesday evening that the cows were loose and advised the public to avoid certain streets.

“STEER CLEAR for a few more minutes please. We are in the process of mooo-ving the cows!” the department said on Twitter.

The herd of at least 20 cows eventually ran into a cul-de-sac, trampling one person in the process, local media reported.