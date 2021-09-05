A plane crash landed into the sea during a wing-walking display during an air show in Bournemouth.

Footage showed the aircraft – on which somebody is strapped to the top of a plane with a safety harness and cable – partially submerged in Poole Harbour after plunging into the water during the Bournemouth Air Festival.

Dorset Police said both the pilot and crew member were rescued and came away with only minor injuries, which were treated by paramedics.

The festival, which was on its third day, has been suspended.