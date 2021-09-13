Michigan police have released dramatic dash cam footage of a stolen car that hurtled into the side of a lorry after a high-speed chase.

The driver had fled from authorities, travelling at such a high speed that police supervisors called off the pursuit. Seconds later, the collision happened.

Footage shows the stolen car in flames, partially lodged under the semi-tractor trailer. Detroit firefighters removed the trapped 26-year-old driver from the vehicle. The man was arrested and was taken to the hospital with broken bones.