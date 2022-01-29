Met Police Commissioner Cressida Dick grilled by AC-12 in latest viral video

Metropolitan Police Commissioner Cressida Dick is the latest figure to get the AC-12 treatment, appearing in another spoof video shared by the campaign group Led By Donkeys.

In a short clip shared on Twitter, the police chief is grilled by Ted Hastings, who asks her: “who exactly does the Metropolitan Police work for ma’am? Our citizens, or Boris Johnson?”

“Downing Street,” Ms Dick replies.

The video, which cleverly edits the commissioner into an episode of the hit BBC show Line of Duty, has been viewed over 1.5 million times in less than 24 hours.

