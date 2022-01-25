Cressida Dick says Met Police will investigate Downing Street lockdown parties

Metropolitan Police chief Cressida Dick has announced the force will now investigate allegations of parties held in No 10 during Covid restrictions.

Her announcement will come as another severe blow to Boris Johnson, whose political future hangs in the balance ahead of the long-awaited Whitehall report by senior civil servant, Sue Gray.

The Commissioner said she understood “deep public concern” over the reports of rule-busting events held in government buildings while the vast majority of the public followed the rules.

