Met Commissioner Dame Cressida Dick on Friday said the London policing community was “sickened, angered and devastated” by the crimes of PC Wayne Couzens.

She was speaking outside the Old Bailey in the wake of Couzens’ guilty plea to the murder, rape and kidnap of Sarah Everard.

“All of us in the Met are sickened, angered and devastated by this man’s crimes. They are dreadful. And everyone in policing feels betrayed,” the commissioner said. “My thoughts and those of everyone in the Met Police are with Sarah’s loved ones.”