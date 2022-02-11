What’s in store for the Met’s new commissioner?

The new Metropolitan Police commissioner will have a long list of things to tackle once they take over from former chief Dame Cressida Dick.

A new commissioner is due to be appointed following Ms Dick's resignation yesterday (February 10).

Ms Dick’s resignation came after Mayor Sadiq Khan "lost confidence" in her.

The role is to lead the force and be in charge of the capital’s 33,128 officers who police more than nine million Londoners.

Rising rates of knife crime in the capital is on the list of tasks they will face in the role.

Sign up to our newsletter.