Met not investigating No 10 over reported Christmas party, says Cressida Dick

Metropolitan Police Commissioner has said that the force is not investigating reports that Number 10 broke Covid rules with a Christmas party in December 2020 when London was in Tier 3 lockdown.

Dame Cressida Dick told LBC: “The answer is no, we are not investigating that and I can’t really comment on what did or didn’t happen there”.

Boris Johnson has refused to deny there was a Christmas party held at No 10 last year while lockdown curbs were in place – but claimed all Covid rules were followed.

