Metropolitan Police Commissioner Dame Cressida Dick says she and her colleagues are "furious" over the loss of public trust in officers after Wayne Couzens, a serving Met police officer, was sentenced for the rape and murder of Sarah Everard.

Dame Dick, the most senior police officer in England and Wales, said she wanted the force to regain the public’s trust as she announced a review of “standards and culture”.

The commissioner has refused to resign over the Everard case.

“My job now is to lead the Met through a difficult time and rebuild that public trust," she said.