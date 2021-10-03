Oliver Dowden has suggested Met Police commissioner Cressida Dick is facing “very serious questions” following the murder of Sarah Everard.

The chairman of the Conservative Party also admitted that he is “very worried” about policing failures that “developed” or “continued” under her watch.

“The home secretary has made it clear - and is clearly right in this - she should allow the Met commissioner to do the job of trying to sort this out and find out exactly how this happened,” Mr Dowden said.

“There are very serious questions to be answered.”