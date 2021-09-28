Crete earthquake destroys homes and businesses near epicentre

In the above video, you can see the damage caused to homes and businesses after a 6.0-magnitude earthquake struck the Greek island of Crete on the morning of Monday (27 September).

One person has died as a result of the tremor, with nine more reported injured on the island.

The epicentre of the quake was 16 miles southeast of the city of Heraklion and at a depth of 6.2 miles. There have been several aftershocks in the wake of the earthquake, with the strongest one measuring 4.6 on the Richter scale.